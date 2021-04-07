Paul Mahern to teach classes on punk and music production

Paul Mahern is a founding member of Zero Boys and is also a veteran producer, having produced records for Articles of Faith, Sloppy Seconds, Raw Power, Toxic Reasons, John Mellencamp, and many more. (He also runs Mahern Audio/White Arc Studio).

Now, he can add a another badge to his sash. This Fall, Mahern will be teaching two classes at Indiana University Bloomington's Jacobs School of music: History of Music Production - from Edison to Dr. Dre and History of Punk rock from Sex Pistols to Green Day. Each class is three credits. You can e-mail the professor directly with questions.