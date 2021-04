8 hours ago by Em Moore

Joystick! have released a music video for their new song “Rinse and Repeat”. The video premiered at BrooklynVegan and was directed by Jeff Van Gerwen. The song is off their upcoming album I Can’t Take It Anymore due out April 16 via Bad Time Records and Stomp Records. Joystick! last released Sinceriously in 2017. Check out the video below.