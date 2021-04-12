Every Time I Die/The Bronx/Jesus Piece/Sanction (UK)

Every Time I Die/The Bronx/Jesus Piece/Sanction (UK)
by Tours

Every Time I Die have just announced a UK tour for 2022 with The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.

DateVenueLocation
JAN 27 THUChalkBrighton, United Kingdom
JAN 28 FRIRock CityNottingham, United Kingdom
JAN 29 SATO2 Ritz ManchesterManchester, United Kingdom
JAN 30 SUNInvisible Wind FactoryLiverpool, United Kingdom
FEB 1 TUESWG3Glasgow, United Kingdom
FEB 2 WEDThe Boiler ShopStaveley, United Kingdom
FEB 3 THUStylusLeeds, United Kingdom
FEB 4 FRISWXBristol, United Kingdom
FEB 5 SATRoundhouseLondon, United Kingdom