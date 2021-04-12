Every Time I Die have just announced a UK tour for 2022 with The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|JAN 27 THU
|Chalk
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|JAN 28 FRI
|Rock City
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|JAN 29 SAT
|O2 Ritz Manchester
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|JAN 30 SUN
|Invisible Wind Factory
|Liverpool, United Kingdom
|FEB 1 TUE
|SWG3
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|FEB 2 WED
|The Boiler Shop
|Staveley, United Kingdom
|FEB 3 THU
|Stylus
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|FEB 4 FRI
|SWX
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|FEB 5 SAT
|Roundhouse
|London, United Kingdom