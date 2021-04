, Posted by 14 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Naked Raygun have released a music video for their new song, “Living In The Good Times”. The video was directed by Christopher Andrew. The song is off of their upcoming album due out this spring via Wax Trax! Records. Naked Raygun last released three 7-inch singles over the course of 2009-2011. Check out the video below.