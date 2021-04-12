The Drowns finish recording new album

The Drowns have announced via a social media post that they have finished recording their new album. The post reads,

“Welp, we made it. It wasn’t easy, but we made it. There were ups, there were downs, but we came through the other side. This new material almost killed us, but we are proud as hell of it, and we can’t wait till we can share it with everyone. All in all, we came, we saw, we kicked its ass.”

The Drowns released Under Tension in 2020. See the full post below.