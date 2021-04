Dave Grohl is directing and releasing a documentary about touring in bans. It's called What Drives Us and it's out digitally April 30.

The video includes interviews with Ian Mackaye of Minor Threat/Fugazi, DH Peligro of Dead Kennedys, Mike Watt, Kira Roesller of Black Flag, Ringo Star, Radkey, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Jennifer Finch of L7, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Lombardo, and many other rock stars. You can see the trailer below.