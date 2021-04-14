Chubby and the Gang have announced tour dates for later this year. They will be touring the UK and Ireland in November and December. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16. Chubby and the Gang released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04, 2021
|Fiery Bird
|Woking, UK
|Nov 05, 2021
|The Anvil
|Bournemouth, UK
|Nov 06, 2021
|Central Library
|Coventry, UK
|Nov 07, 2021
|The Horn
|St. Albans, UK
|Nov 08, 2021
|The Polar Bear
|Hull, UK
|Nov 10, 2021
|Trades Club
|Hebden Bridge, UK
|Nov 11, 2021
|The Sugermill
|Stoke-On-Trent, UK
|Nov 12, 2021
|Bootleg Social
|Blackpool, UK
|Nov 13, 2021
|The Mash House
|Edinburgh, UK
|Nov 14, 2021
|Drummonds
|Aberdeen, UK
|Nov 16, 2021
|Independent
|Sunderland, UK
|Nov 17, 2021
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK
|Nov 18, 2021
|Jimmy’s
|Liverpool, UK
|Nov 19, 2021
|Delicious Clam
|Sheffield, UK
|Nov 20, 2021
|Delicious Clam
|Sheffield, UK
|Nov 21, 2021
|The Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Nov 23, 2021
|Cavern Club
|Exeter, UK
|Nov 24, 2021
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Nov 25, 2021
|The Bullingdon
|Oxford, UK
|Nov 26, 2021
|Esquires
|Bedford, UK
|Nov 27, 2021
|Portland Arms
|Cambridge, UK
|Nov 28, 2021
|Chinnery’s
|Southend, UK
|Nov 30, 2021
|Tunbridge Wells Forum
|Kent, UK
|Dec 01, 2021
|Elsewhere
|Margate, UK
|Dec 02, 2021
|Booking Hall
|Dover, UK
|Dec 03, 2021
|Guildhall Studio
|Portsmouth, UK
|Dec 04, 2021
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Dec 05, 2021
|Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK
|Dec 06, 2021
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Dec 08, 2021
|Castle & Falcon
|Birmingham, UK
|Dec 09, 2021
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Leeds, UK
|Dec 10, 2021
|Think Tank
|Newcastle, UK
|Dec 11, 2021
|King Tuts
|Glasgow, UK
|Dec 12, 2021
|Club Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Dec 14, 2021
|YES
|Manchester, UK
|Dec 15, 2021
|Scala
|London, UK
|Dec 17, 2021
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Dec 18, 2021
|The Workman’s Club
|Dublin, IE
|Dec 19, 2021
|Voodoo
|Belfast, UK