Chubby and the Gang announce tour dates
Chubby and the Gang have announced tour dates for later this year. They will be touring the UK and Ireland in November and December. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16. Chubby and the Gang released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04, 2021Fiery BirdWoking, UK
Nov 05, 2021The AnvilBournemouth, UK
Nov 06, 2021Central LibraryCoventry, UK
Nov 07, 2021The HornSt. Albans, UK
Nov 08, 2021The Polar BearHull, UK
Nov 10, 2021Trades ClubHebden Bridge, UK
Nov 11, 2021The SugermillStoke-On-Trent, UK
Nov 12, 2021Bootleg SocialBlackpool, UK
Nov 13, 2021The Mash HouseEdinburgh, UK
Nov 14, 2021DrummondsAberdeen, UK
Nov 16, 2021IndependentSunderland, UK
Nov 17, 2021The ParishHuddersfield, UK
Nov 18, 2021Jimmy’sLiverpool, UK
Nov 19, 2021Delicious ClamSheffield, UK
Nov 21, 2021The Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Nov 23, 2021Cavern ClubExeter, UK
Nov 24, 2021JoinersSouthampton, UK
Nov 25, 2021The BullingdonOxford, UK
Nov 26, 2021EsquiresBedford, UK
Nov 27, 2021Portland ArmsCambridge, UK
Nov 28, 2021Chinnery’sSouthend, UK
Nov 30, 2021Tunbridge Wells ForumKent, UK
Dec 01, 2021ElsewhereMargate, UK
Dec 02, 2021Booking HallDover, UK
Dec 03, 2021Guildhall StudioPortsmouth, UK
Dec 04, 2021Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Dec 05, 2021Waterfront StudioNorwich, UK
Dec 06, 2021BodegaNottingham, UK
Dec 08, 2021Castle & FalconBirmingham, UK
Dec 09, 2021Belgrave Music HallLeeds, UK
Dec 10, 2021Think TankNewcastle, UK
Dec 11, 2021King TutsGlasgow, UK
Dec 12, 2021Club Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Dec 14, 2021YESManchester, UK
Dec 15, 2021ScalaLondon, UK
Dec 17, 2021ExchangeBristol, UK
Dec 18, 2021The Workman’s ClubDublin, IE
Dec 19, 2021VoodooBelfast, UK