Punk In The Park have announced an additional date in Arizona for Memorial Day weekend. The one day festival will take place in Tempe Arizona's Big Surf Water Park on May 29th and will feature performances by Pennywise, Face to Face, Strung Out, Good Riddance, H2O, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Bombpops and Slaughterhouse. You can click here for more info on the event or to grab your tickets today.
Punk In The Park announce Arizona date and location
