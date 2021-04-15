Solo artist Owen aka Mike Kinsella of American Football have announced a string of rescheduled dates in the UK for fall 2021. Owen released The Avalanche in June 2020. See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|NOV 23 TUE
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|NOV 24 WED
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|NOV 25 THU
|Rough Trade Nottingham
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|NOV 26 FRI
|Actress & Bishop
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|NOV 27 SAT
|Union Chapel
|London, United Kingdom
|NOV 28 SUN
|The Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, United Kingdom