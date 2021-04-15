Owen announce rescheduled UK tour dates

by Tours

Solo artist Owen aka Mike Kinsella of American Football have announced a string of rescheduled dates in the UK for fall 2021. Owen released The Avalanche in June 2020. See below for the tour dates.

DateVenueLocation
NOV 23 TUEThe Hug and PintGlasgow, United Kingdom
NOV 24 WEDBrudenell Social ClubLeeds, United Kingdom
NOV 25 THURough Trade NottinghamNottingham, United Kingdom
NOV 26 FRIActress & BishopBirmingham, United Kingdom
NOV 27 SATUnion ChapelLondon, United Kingdom
NOV 28 SUNThe Hope & RuinBrighton, United Kingdom