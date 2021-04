12 hours ago by Em Moore

Illuminati Hotties have released a music video for their new song “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”. The video was directed Katie Neuhof. The song is available digitally through frontperson Sarah Tudzin’s own label Snack Shack Records that was formed in partnership with Hopeless Records. Illuminati Hotties last released FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020. Check out the video below.