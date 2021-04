Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has released a 90 minute audio book. It's titled Welcome to My Panic and it's out via the Audible platform. The release finds Armstrong talking about his life in music and playing some Green Day songs.

Songs played include “Basket Case”, “Good Riddance”, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”, and “American Idiot”. Of course, Armstrong himself narrates. Armstrong released No Fun Mondays in 2020.