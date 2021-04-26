Punk Rock Bowling reveals full lineup

by John Gentile
Punk Rock Bowling have listed their full lineup. In addition to Circle Jerks, Nofx, and Devo, some new bands were added to the lineup. New bands added include All, English Beat, Gorilla Biscuits, Leftover Crack, Side Eyes, and more. See the full lineup below. PRB is September 24-26 in Las Vegas.
