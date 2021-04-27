UK based music festival 2000trees have announced that the festival will be postponed to next year. The festival will now take place July 6-10, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire, UK. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. The festival has confirmed fourteen bands for 2022 so far including, Jimmy Eat World, Anti-Flag, Thrice, and Laura Jane Grace. See the full statement and lineup below.