2000trees Festival postponed to 2022
by Festivals & Events

UK based music festival 2000trees have announced that the festival will be postponed to next year. The festival will now take place July 6-10, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire, UK. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. The festival has confirmed fourteen bands for 2022 so far including, Jimmy Eat World, Anti-Flag, Thrice, and Laura Jane Grace. See the full statement and lineup below.

2000trees 2022 Confirmed Bands

Jimmy Eat World

Thrice

The Amazons

Dinosaur Pile Up

Knocked Loose

The Get Up Kids

Dream State

Laura Jane Grace

Anti-Flag

Lonely the Brave

Stick to Your Guns

Deez Nuts

No Devotion

Dragged Under