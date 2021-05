10 hours ago by Em Moore

Tom Morello and Pussy Riot have released a new song together. The song is called “Weather Strike”. The video for the song was directed by Ksti Hu and contains strobe lighting. Pussy Riot released their EP Panic Attack in March and will be releasing their full-length album later on this year. Tom Morello released his solo EP Comandante earlier this year and will be touring with Rage Against the Machine in 2022. Check out the video below.