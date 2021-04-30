Punknews Podcast #539 is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, Sam, and Em get excited about John’s upcoming book with Brad Logan, Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack (pre-order it here). They also discuss the Tompkins Square Park hardcore show, the new album from Rudimentary Peni, the importance of bread, the new Illuminati Hotties video and label imprint, and Ellen Foley’s upcoming album. Listen to the new episode below!
