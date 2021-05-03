Punk Rock Bowling have announced that NOFX will no longer be headlining the festival on Friday, September 24. Descendents will now be the headlining band on Friday and ALL will switching time slots with The Lawrence Arms so ALL will now play on Sunday and The Lawrence Arms will be playing on Friday. Punk Rock Bowling ran a statement from NOFX that reads,

"I’ve been playing and bowling at Punk Rock Bowling since the very first one when there were only 22 teams. PRB is my favorite time of the year. Like so many of you, I not only get to see my favorite bands, but I also get to see my punk friends from high school. This event is my reunion, it’s my convention, and it’s my church…. I was so fucking excited to play it this year….. but sadly we are not going to. NOFX had a meeting this week and decided we shouldn’t play out of respect that wounds are still healing. There has been a lot of hate messages and threats because we are on the bill, It just feels wrong. We know we said shitty things that caused it, so we get it. Sorry to everyone that wanted to see us. It’ll have to be in a different city. Hopefully we can see you all in Vegas when the time’s right. But not Everything Sucks, I talked to Milo yesterday…. And he’s comin! Decendents are taking our spot! It’s pretty fucking cool that we are being replaced by a better band! I wish I could be there to see 'em. Actually very sincere, Fat Mike and NOFX”

Punk Rock Bowling will take place September 24-26, 2021 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the full statement from the festival below.