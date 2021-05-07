Frank Turner has released a lyric video for his new single “The Gathering”. The song features Jason Isbell and Muse drummer Dom Howard. A UK tour for this summer has also been announced. All shows will be duo shows with Matt Nasir except for Manchester which will be a full band show. All of the shows will take place outdoors and tickets go on sale Friday, May 7. Check out the video and tour dates below. Frank Turner last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 19, 2021
|The Big Sheep
|Bideford, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Skinny Lister, Johnny Llyod)
|Jun 20, 2021
|The Big Sheep
|Bideford, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Samantics)
|Jun 26, 2021
|Cheese & Grain
|Frome, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Skinny Lister, Samantics)
|Jun 27, 2021
|Cheese & Grain
|Frome, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Skinny Lister, Berries)
|Jul 08, 2021
|Liverpool Top Rope Brewery (competition winners only)
|Liverpool, UK (w/Pet Needs, Berries)
|Jul 17, 2021
|Llanthony Secunda Priory
|Gloucester, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Deux Furieuses)
|Jul 18, 2021
|Llanthony Secunda Priory
|Gloucester, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Non Canon, Johnny Lloyd)
|Aug 21, 2021
|Urmston Sports Club
|Manchester, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Deux Furieuses, Ducking Punches)
|Sep 03, 2021
|Zebedees Yard
|Hull, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Berries, Skinny Lister)