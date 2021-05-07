Frank Turner releases new song, announces UK tour

Frank Turner has released a lyric video for his new single "The Gathering". The song features Jason Isbell and Muse drummer Dom Howard. A UK tour for this summer has also been announced. All shows will be duo shows with Matt Nasir except for Manchester which will be a full band show. All of the shows will take place outdoors and tickets go on sale Friday, May 7. Frank Turner last released No Man's Land in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 19, 2021The Big SheepBideford, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Skinny Lister, Johnny Llyod)
Jun 20, 2021The Big SheepBideford, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Samantics)
Jun 26, 2021Cheese & GrainFrome, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Skinny Lister, Samantics)
Jun 27, 2021Cheese & GrainFrome, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Skinny Lister, Berries)
Jul 08, 2021Liverpool Top Rope Brewery (competition winners only)Liverpool, UK (w/Pet Needs, Berries)
Jul 17, 2021Llanthony Secunda PrioryGloucester, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Deux Furieuses)
Jul 18, 2021Llanthony Secunda PrioryGloucester, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Non Canon, Johnny Lloyd)
Aug 21, 2021Urmston Sports ClubManchester, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Deux Furieuses, Ducking Punches)
Sep 03, 2021Zebedees YardHull, UK (w/Pet Needs, Guise, Berries, Skinny Lister)