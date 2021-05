, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Riverboat Gamblers have released a new 7-inch called RAMOTORHEAD. The 7-inch features a cover of “Bonzo Goes To Bitburg” by the Ramones featuring CJ Ramone and a cover of Motorhead’s “No Voices In The Sky” that features Dave Krum Bum. The songs are available digitally and the vinyl will be out in the summer via Anxious and Angry. Riverboat Gamblers last released The Wolf You Feed in 2012. Check out the songs below.