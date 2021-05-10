Mayhem to release new EP featuring Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, Ramones covers

Mayhem have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando and will be out July 9 via Century Media. The EP features three songs from the recording of their 2019 album Daemon along with Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and Ramones covers. Mayhem last released Daemon in 2019. Check out the tracklist below.