The Lippies have announced that they have broken up. A statement written by their lead vocalist Tonia Broucek and posted on their social media platforms reads in part,

“Hey it’s Tonia. I’m here to let everyone know that we are disbanding @the_lippies and for all of our sakes, this post will be kept short. We won’t forget all of the good times that we shared with all of you. Thanks for the years of fun and love.”

The Lippies last released their EP Pop ’n’ Lockdown [EP] in 20200. See the full statement below.