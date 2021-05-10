Get Dead to play summer tour dates

Get Dead
Get Dead have announced some summer tour dates. They'll be playing a few USA and European shows. You can see those dates below. The band released Dancing with the Curse in 2020.

DateVenueCity
Thu, JUN 24Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ
Wed, JUL 28Café CentralWeinheim, Germany
Fri, JUL 30SBÄM FestWels, Austria
Sat, JUL 31Xtreme FestLe Garric, France
Sat, AUG 7BrakrockDuffel, Belgium
Tue, AUG 10Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, Slovenia