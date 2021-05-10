Get Dead to play summer tour dates

Contributed by notpatriotic2, Posted by John Gentile Fat Wreck Chords
Get Dead have announced some summer tour dates. They'll be playing a few USA and European shows. You can see those dates below. The band released Dancing with the Curse in 2020.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Thu, JUN 24
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ
|Wed, JUL 28
|Café Central
|Weinheim, Germany
|Fri, JUL 30
|SBÄM Fest
|Wels, Austria
|Sat, JUL 31
|Xtreme Fest
|Le Garric, France
|Sat, AUG 7
|Brakrock
|Duffel, Belgium
|Tue, AUG 10
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Tolmin, Slovenia