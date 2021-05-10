Today, we are psyched to host a contest for some cool stuff by Jr. Juggernaut!

You all know the Juggerlos! This band plays soulful, melodic punk inspired by the Replacements, Husker Du, and Neil Young. That is, if you read this site, this is the band for you.

The band has a new video and cassingle out for "Million Miles." You can check that out below. To celebrate, this week, we are giving away a bunch of cool stuff. First, we have a grip of the brand new cassingle to give away AND we also have crisp, vinyl pressings of their debut Ghost Poison! (The original release was CD only, and now it's getting the deluxe vinyl treatment!)

To win, all you gotta do is e-mail Podcast@punknews.org with your name, address, and tell us why you should win! We'll pick a few of the best entries. (USA only, sorry!)

And if you don't win, you can check out all of their cool stuff here! The contest is open through 11:59pm pst on Friday, May 14, 2021, so be sure to get yuor entry in before then. We'll pick winners next Monday! You can check out the goods below! Good luck!