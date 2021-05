Podcast 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #540 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! On this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about Descendents replacing NOFX at Punk Rock Bowling, the upcoming Descendents album, Fucked Up’s Year of the Horse physical release, and singers leaving bands. Record collecting and Charlie Watts are also discussed.

Bonus episode #540.5 is also up now! In this episode John plays dollar bin new wave. Listen to the new episodes below!