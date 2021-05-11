Rise Against have announced tour dates for this year. The band will be touring America in the summer beginning in July and ending in late August. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 13. The band’s upcoming album Nowhere Generation will be out June 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. Rise Against last released Wolves in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 30, 2021
|Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Jul 31, 2021
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Aug 01, 2021
|Skyline Stage at The Mann
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 03, 2021
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore, MD
|Aug 04, 2021
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte, NC
|Aug 06, 2021
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 07, 2021
|St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St. Augustine, FL
|Aug 09, 2021
|Avondale Brewing Company
|Birmingham, AL
|Aug 10, 2021
|The Fillmore
|New Orleans, LA
|Aug 12, 2021
|Bayou Music Center
|Houston, TX
|Aug 13, 2021
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Austin, TX
|Aug 15, 2021
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 17, 2021
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ
|Aug 20, 2021
|The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|Aug 21, 2021
|Five Point Amphitheatre
|Irvine, CA
|Aug 22, 2021
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 24, 2021
|The Complex Outdoor
|Salt Lake City, UT