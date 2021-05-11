Rise Against announce 2021 tour

Rise Against have announced tour dates for this year. The band will be touring America in the summer beginning in July and ending in late August. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 13. The band’s upcoming album Nowhere Generation will be out June 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. Rise Against last released Wolves in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 30, 2021Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Jul 31, 2021Stone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJ
Aug 01, 2021Skyline Stage at The MannPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 03, 2021MECU PavilionBaltimore, MD
Aug 04, 2021Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte, NC
Aug 06, 2021TabernacleAtlanta, GA
Aug 07, 2021St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt. Augustine, FL
Aug 09, 2021Avondale Brewing CompanyBirmingham, AL
Aug 10, 2021The FillmoreNew Orleans, LA
Aug 12, 2021Bayou Music CenterHouston, TX
Aug 13, 2021Stubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustin, TX
Aug 15, 2021South Side BallroomDallas, TX
Aug 17, 2021Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenix, AZ
Aug 20, 2021The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas Vegas, NV
Aug 21, 2021Five Point AmphitheatreIrvine, CA
Aug 22, 2021Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan Francisco, CA
Aug 24, 2021The Complex OutdoorSalt Lake City, UT