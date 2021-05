17 hours ago by Em Moore

Hamilton, Ontario based The Ruddy Ruckus have released a music video for their new song “Hold On My Love”. The song is off of their upcoming album Wentworth And Main due out September 10 via Rocket Launcher Records. The album was produced by Luke Bentham of The Dirty Nil. The Ruddy Ruckus released their live album Live At Redchurch in 2019. Check out the video below.