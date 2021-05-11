Militarie Gun announce two new EPs, release video

Militarie Gun, the band made up of Ian Shelton (Regional Justice Center), Nick Cogan (Drug Church), William Acuña, Vince Nguyen (Modern Color), and Max Epstein, have announced they will be releasing two new EPs. The first EP is called All Roads Lead To The Gun which will be out June 4 via Alternatives Label and the second is called All Roads Lead To The Gun II due out September 10 via Convulse Records. The band have released a music video for their new song “Don’t Pick Up The Phone”. The video was directed by Ian Shelton and will be on All Roads Lead To The Gun. Militarie Gun last released their EP My Life is Over in 2020. Check out the video below.