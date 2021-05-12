The New Rochelles announce second press of 'Animal Boy'

Long Beach Long Island's finest ramonescore band The New Rochelles will be pressing their 9th studio album Animal Boy again. The new pressing will be out on May 19th (on the 35th anniversary of the original Ramones Animal Boy)and it will be pressed on Blue wax through Hey Pizza Records!. This pressing of the release will include a 7-inch flexi single with the album version of "My Brain is Hanging Upside Down" and a special version of "Eat That Rat" with Matt DeeCracks. You can click here to grab yourself a copy.