Foo Fighters, Go-Gos, Kraftwerk inducted into Rock Hall, New York Dolls Denied

by Em Moore
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 inductees. Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren were inducted in the performer category. Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The Musical Exellence Award went to Randy Rhodes, LL Cool J, and Billy Preston and the Early Influence Award went to Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and Charley Patton.
DEVO, Iron Maiden, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick were nominated for induction this year but did not make it in.