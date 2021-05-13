Tigers Jaw posted another video in their ongoing Sunset Sessions, this time the video is for their track "New Detroit", see below. The track is off of their latest release I Won’t Care How You Remember Me .
The band have also announced a record release show for their album at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA on October 22nd, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
So happy to announce that we’ll be playing a show on 10/22 at one of our favorite venues in the world - @uniontransfer…
