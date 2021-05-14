Riot Fest have announced more bands for their 2021 festival. Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, DEVO,NOFX, The Lawrence Arms, Andrew W.K., and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are among the second wave of bands announced. The 2021 version of the festival will take place September 15-17, 2021 in Douglass Park, Chicago. My Chemical Romance will be headlining the festival in 2022. See the all of the recently announced bands below.
Riot Fest 2021 Second Wave Lineup
Nine Inch Nails
Faith No More
DEVO
Mr. Bungle
NOFX
Dinosaur Jr.
The Ghost Inside
Motion City Soundtrack
State Champs
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Lawrence Arms
Andrew W.K
The Bled
GWAR
Mother Mother
Anti-Flag
Health
The Gories
Amigo the Devil
Ratboys
Eyedress
Night Moves
Seratones
Just Friends
Melkbelly
Ganser
Hospital Bracelet