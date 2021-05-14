Nine Inch Nails, NOFX, DEVO, more added to Riot Fest

by Festivals & Events

Riot Fest have announced more bands for their 2021 festival. Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, DEVO,NOFX, The Lawrence Arms, Andrew W.K., and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are among the second wave of bands announced. The 2021 version of the festival will take place September 15-17, 2021 in Douglass Park, Chicago. My Chemical Romance will be headlining the festival in 2022. See the all of the recently announced bands below.

Riot Fest 2021 Second Wave Lineup

Nine Inch Nails

Faith No More

DEVO

Mr. Bungle

NOFX

Dinosaur Jr.

The Ghost Inside

Motion City Soundtrack

State Champs

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Lawrence Arms

Andrew W.K

The Bled

GWAR

Mother Mother

Anti-Flag

Health

The Gories

Amigo the Devil

Ratboys

Eyedress

Night Moves

Seratones

Just Friends

Melkbelly

Ganser

Hospital Bracelet