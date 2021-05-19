Dashboard Confessional/ Armon Jay (US)

Dashboard Confessional/ Armon Jay (US)
Emo band Dashboard Confessional is touring with Armon Jay and with This Wild Life, Into It. Over It. and Seahaven on select dates, see below. The tour is called The Unplugged Tour 2021 and tickets will be on sale this Friday.

DateVenueLocationDetails
AUG 27, 2021Alaska State FairPalmer, AK-
SEP 3, 2021BonnarooManchester, TN-
SEP 8, 2021Orpheum TheaterNew Orleans, LAw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 10, 2021Jannus LiveSt.Petersburg, FLw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 11, 2021Revolution LiveFort Lauderdale, FLw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 12, 2021House of Blues OrlandoOrlando, FLw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 14, 2021Charleston Music HallCharleston, SCw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 15, 2021The NorVaNorfolk, VAw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 17, 2021The RitzRaleigh, NCw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 20, 2021Lincoln TheatreWashington, DCw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 21, 2021Lincoln TheatreWashington, DCw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 22, 2021The NationalRichmond, VAw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 24, 2021Bowery BallroomNew York, NYw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 25, 2021NYCB Theatre at WestburyWestbury, NYw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 26, 2021Starland BallroomSayreville, NJw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 29, 2021Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VTw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
SEP 30, 2021State TheatrePortland, MEw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
OCT 1, 2021The Fillmore PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PAw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
OCT 2, 2021Orpheum TheatreBoston, MAw/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
OCT 4, 2021Town BallroomBuffalo, NYw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 5, 2021House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OHw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 7, 2021Riviera TheatreChicago, ILw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 8, 2021Egyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, INw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 9, 2021Bogart'sCincinnati, OHw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 10, 2021Fountain Street ChurchGrand Rapids, MIw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 12, 2021The SylveeMadison, WIw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 14, 2021The PageantSt Louis, MOw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 15, 2021Holland Performing Arts CenterOmaha, NEw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 16, 2021Val Air BallroomWest Des Moines, IAw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 17, 2021Cain's BallroomTulsa, OKw/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
OCT 20, 2021The Van BurenPhoenix, AZw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
OCT 22, 2021The Theatre at Ace HotelLos Angeles, CAw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
OCT 23, 2021SOMASan Diego, CAw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
OCT 27, 2021The CatalystSanta Cruz, CAw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
OCT 28, 2021The FillmoreSan Francisco, CAw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
OCT 30, 2021Showbox SoDoSeattle, WAw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
OCT 31, 2021Roseland TheaterPortland, ORw/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
NOV 5, 2021Ryman AuditoriumNashville, TN