Emo band Dashboard Confessional is touring with Armon Jay and with This Wild Life, Into It. Over It. and Seahaven on select dates, see below. The tour is called The Unplugged Tour 2021 and tickets will be on sale this Friday.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|AUG 27, 2021
|Alaska State Fair
|Palmer, AK
|SEP 3, 2021
|Bonnaroo
|Manchester, TN
|SEP 8, 2021
|Orpheum Theater
|New Orleans, LA
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 10, 2021
|Jannus Live
|St.Petersburg, FL
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 11, 2021
|Revolution Live
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 12, 2021
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando, FL
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 14, 2021
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 15, 2021
|The NorVa
|Norfolk, VA
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 17, 2021
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 20, 2021
|Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, DC
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 21, 2021
|Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, DC
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 22, 2021
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 24, 2021
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 25, 2021
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury, NY
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 26, 2021
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 29, 2021
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|SEP 30, 2021
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|OCT 1, 2021
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|OCT 2, 2021
|Orpheum Theatre
|Boston, MA
|w/ This Wild Life; Armon Jay
|OCT 4, 2021
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 5, 2021
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 7, 2021
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 8, 2021
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 9, 2021
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 10, 2021
|Fountain Street Church
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 12, 2021
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 14, 2021
|The Pageant
|St Louis, MO
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 15, 2021
|Holland Performing Arts Center
|Omaha, NE
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 16, 2021
|Val Air Ballroom
|West Des Moines, IA
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 17, 2021
|Cain's Ballroom
|Tulsa, OK
|w/ Into It. Over It.; Armon Jay
|OCT 20, 2021
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|OCT 22, 2021
|The Theatre at Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|OCT 23, 2021
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|OCT 27, 2021
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|OCT 28, 2021
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|OCT 30, 2021
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|OCT 31, 2021
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/ Seahaven; Armon Jay
|NOV 5, 2021
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN