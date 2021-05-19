Mannequin Pussy announce 2021 tour dates (US)

Mannequin Pussy have announced American tour dates for this fall. They will be joined by Pinkshift and Angel Du$t. Mannequin Pussy will also be opening for Japanese Breakfast on select dates this summer. Mannequin Pussy will be releasing their EP Perfect on May 21 and last released their album Patience in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 21, 2021The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 22, 2021The NationalRichmond, VA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 23, 2021The Orange PeelAsheville, NC (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 24, 2021The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 25, 2021SaturnBirmingham, AL (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 26, 2021Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 28, 2021Asbury LanesAsbury Park, NJ (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 29, 2021College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 30, 2021White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Jul 31, 2021Phantom PowerMillersville, PA (with Kississippi)
Aug 02, 2021Gateway City ArtsHolyoke, MA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Aug 03, 2021AnthologyRochester, NY (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Aug 04, 2021Saint Andrew's HallDetriot, MI (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Aug 05, 2021Agora BallroomCleveland, OH (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Aug 06, 2021Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Aug 07, 2021Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Aug 08, 2021Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
Sep 14, 2021Schubas TavernChicago, IL (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 15, 2021Lincoln HallChicago, IL (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 16, 20217th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 17, 2021SlowdownOmaha, NE (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 18, 2021The Riot RoomKansas City, MO (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 21, 2021Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 23, 2021The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 24, 2021Lucky You LoungeSpokane, WA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 25, 2021HolocenePortland, OR (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 26, 2021Treefort Music FestivalBoise, ID
Sep 28, 2021The New ParishOakland, CA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 29, 2021The Catalyst AtriumSanta Cruz, CA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Sep 30, 2021Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA(w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 13, 2021Club DadaDallas, TX (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 14, 2021Secret GroupHouston, TX (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 20, 2021The High WattNashville, TN (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 21, 2021The Woodward TheaterCincinnati, OH (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 26, 2021Upstate Concert HallAlbany, NY (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 27, 2021The SinclairCambridge, MA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
Oct 28, 2021Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)