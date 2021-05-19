Mannequin Pussy have announced American tour dates for this fall. They will be joined by Pinkshift and Angel Du$t. Mannequin Pussy will also be opening for Japanese Breakfast on select dates this summer. Mannequin Pussy will be releasing their EP Perfect on May 21 and last released their album Patience in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 21, 2021
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 22, 2021
|The National
|Richmond, VA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 23, 2021
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 24, 2021
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 25, 2021
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 26, 2021
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 28, 2021
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 29, 2021
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 30, 2021
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Jul 31, 2021
|Phantom Power
|Millersville, PA (with Kississippi)
|Aug 02, 2021
|Gateway City Arts
|Holyoke, MA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Aug 03, 2021
|Anthology
|Rochester, NY (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Aug 04, 2021
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detriot, MI (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Aug 05, 2021
|Agora Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Aug 06, 2021
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Aug 07, 2021
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Aug 08, 2021
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (supporting Japanese Breakfast)
|Sep 14, 2021
|Schubas Tavern
|Chicago, IL (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 15, 2021
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 16, 2021
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 17, 2021
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 18, 2021
|The Riot Room
|Kansas City, MO (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 21, 2021
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 23, 2021
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 24, 2021
|Lucky You Lounge
|Spokane, WA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 25, 2021
|Holocene
|Portland, OR (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 26, 2021
|Treefort Music Festival
|Boise, ID
|Sep 28, 2021
|The New Parish
|Oakland, CA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 29, 2021
|The Catalyst Atrium
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Sep 30, 2021
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA(w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 13, 2021
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 14, 2021
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 20, 2021
|The High Watt
|Nashville, TN (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 21, 2021
|The Woodward Theater
|Cincinnati, OH (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 26, 2021
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Albany, NY (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 27, 2021
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)
|Oct 28, 2021
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Pinkshift, Angel Du$t)