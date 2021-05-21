Episode #542 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em pay tribute to the late Jack Terricloth of World/Inferno Friendship Society. The upcoming Misfits reunion show, Spitboy’s upcoming discography compilation, the role of Green Day, Culture Shock, and the lyrics of Rod Stewart are also discussed.

Bonus episode #542.5 is also up now! On this episode Em Moore plays some of her favourite new and new-ish tracks. Tune in for a mix of everything. Check out both episodes below!