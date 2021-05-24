Spits to go on tour

by John Gentile
The Spits will tour this Winter! VR Sex and Night Birds open on some of the dates. You can see those below. The band released The Spits VI in 2020.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/25
|Memphis, TN
|Goner Fest
|12/09
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|12/10
|Houston,TX
|Secret Group
|12/11
|New Orleans, LA
|Santos
|12/15
|San Antonio,TX
|Paper Tiger
|12/18
|Mexico City, Mexico
|MonkeyBee Festival
|01/20
|Tacoma, WA
|Alma Mater (with VR Sex)
|01/21
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre (with VR Sex)
|01/22
|Seattle, WA
|Clock Out Lounge (with VR Sex)
|01/23
|Portland, OR
|Dante's (with VR Sex)
|01/25
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop (with VR Sex)
|01/28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom (with VR Sex)
|01/29
|Long Beach, CA
|Alex's Bar (with VR Sex)
|01/30
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah (with VR Sex)
|02/11
|Chicago, IL
|The Empty Bottle
|02/12
|Columbus, OH
|Rumba Cafe
|02/13
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|02/14
|Rochester, NY
|The Bug Jar
|02/16
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere (with Night Birds)
|02/17
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar (with Night Birds)
|02/18
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda's (with Night Birds)
|02/19
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House Of Independents (with Night Birds)
|02/22
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|02/23
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.
|02/25
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|02/26
|Detroit, MI
|Outer Limits