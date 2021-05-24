Spits to go on tour

The Spits will tour this Winter! VR Sex and Night Birds open on some of the dates. You can see those below. The band released The Spits VI in 2020.

DateCityVenue
09/25Memphis, TNGoner Fest
12/09Austin, TXHotel Vegas
12/10Houston,TXSecret Group
12/11New Orleans, LASantos
12/15San Antonio,TXPaper Tiger
12/18Mexico City, MexicoMonkeyBee Festival
01/20Tacoma, WAAlma Mater (with VR Sex)
01/21Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre (with VR Sex)
01/22Seattle, WAClock Out Lounge (with VR Sex)
01/23Portland, ORDante's (with VR Sex)
01/25San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop (with VR Sex)
01/28Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom (with VR Sex)
01/29Long Beach, CAAlex's Bar (with VR Sex)
01/30San Diego, CACasbah (with VR Sex)
02/11Chicago, ILThe Empty Bottle
02/12Columbus, OHRumba Cafe
02/13Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
02/14Rochester, NYThe Bug Jar
02/16Brooklyn, NYElsewhere (with Night Birds)
02/17Baltimore, MDOttobar (with Night Birds)
02/18Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's (with Night Birds)
02/19Asbury Park, NJHouse Of Independents (with Night Birds)
02/22Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
02/23Montreal, QCBar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.
02/25Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
02/26Detroit, MIOuter Limits