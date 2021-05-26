Blondie to release 'Vivir En La Habana' EP

Blondie have announced that they will be releasing a live EP called Blondie: Vivir En La Habana. The EP was recorded during their 2019 live performance in Havana, Cuba and will be out July 16. The EP also serves as the soundtrack for their upcoming short film of the same name that will premiere at the Sheffield Doc/Festival and Tribeca Festival in June. The live versions of "Tide is High" and "Wipe Off My Sweat" have been released. Blondie released Pollinator in 2017. Check out the songs and trailer below.