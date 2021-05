3 hours ago by John Gentile

GWAR will release a brand of whiskey on May 28. It's called Ragnarök Rye (named after their Ragnarök album) and it is being produced by Catoctin Creek Distilling Company. The brew is 92-proof and was aged in charred new white oak, then sugar maple and cherrywood. The band's Blothar stated, "“If whisky is liquid sunshine, this rye is a scorching alien sun.”

The band released an acoustic EP this year and re-released Scumdogs of the Universe in 2020.