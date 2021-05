, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Dropkick Murphys have released a music video for their song "L-EE-B-O-Y". The video was animated and illustrated by Adam Murphy. The song is off their album Turn Up That Dial that was released earlier this year. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the UK and Europe with The Interrupters in 2022. Check out the video below.