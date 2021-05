7 hours ago by Em Moore

Meat Wave have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Volcano Park and will be out digitally June 11 with the physical copies being released August 6 via Big Scary Monsters. The band have also released a video for their new song "Tugboat". The video was directed by Chris Sutter. Meat Wave last released The Incessant in 2017. Check out the video below.