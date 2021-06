, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

A Vulture Wake are demoing new songs. The band posted a picture on Instagram showing four MP3 files for new songs along with a caption that reads, "Round 1 of demos…Which labels need to hear these? #avulturewake #newshithascometolight". The titles of the MP3s are "Lost Cause of The Year", "Red Seas", "Shadow Of A Common Fear", and "Write Us Virus". A Vulture Wake released The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. See the post in full below.