Last month, the band Big Moose Manholington released Born to Die in Equestria . This month, guitarist Ryan Manhole has followed it up with another solo album. The new one is called ¡Adios! ¿Am I Gross? and it includes songs such as "Don't touch my Joe Queer skinsuit" and "FU." It's out now via Captain Crook records and you can hear it below.