Naked Raygun announce LP details

Naked Raygun have announced the title and release date for their upcoming album. The LP is called Over The Overlords and will be out August 2, 2021 via Wax Trax! Records. Naked Raygun released Raygun…Naked Raygun in 1990. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.

Over The Overlords Tracklist

Go The Spoils

Living In The Good Times

Soul Hole Baby

Superheroes

Treat Me Unkind

Suicide Bomb

Broken Things

Amishes

Black and Grey

Ode to Sean McKeough

Farewell to Arms