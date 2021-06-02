Naked Raygun announce LP details

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Naked Raygun have announced the title and release date for their upcoming album. The LP is called Over The Overlords and will be out August 2, 2021 via Wax Trax! Records. Naked Raygun released Raygun…Naked Raygun in 1990. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.
Over The Overlords Tracklist
Go The Spoils
Living In The Good Times
Soul Hole Baby
Superheroes
Treat Me Unkind
Suicide Bomb
Broken Things
Amishes
Black and Grey
Ode to Sean McKeough
Farewell to Arms