Naked Raygun announce LP details

, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Naked Raygun have announced the title and release date for their upcoming album. The LP is called Over The Overlords and will be out August 2, 2021 via Wax Trax! Records. Naked Raygun released Raygun…Naked Raygun in 1990. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.