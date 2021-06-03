Joey Cape announces new album, releases song

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Joey Cape has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Good Year To Forget and will be out August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. The first song from the album "It Could Be Real" is out now. The announcement follows an Instagram post in which he stated he was working on a new album. Joey Cape released his solo album Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the new song below.
A Good Year To Forget Tracklist
A Good Year to Forget
Nickel and Lead
The Poetry in Our Mistakes
It Could Be Real
Check Your Ego at the Door
We Might Be Wrong
Saturday Night Fever
Under the Doormat
Infertile Ground
Heavy Lies the Head
Fictional
Come Home