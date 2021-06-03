Joey Cape announces new album, releases song

Joey Cape has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Good Year To Forget and will be out August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. The first song from the album "It Could Be Real" is out now. The announcement follows an Instagram post in which he stated he was working on a new album. Joey Cape released his solo album Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the new song below.

A Good Year To Forget Tracklist

A Good Year to Forget

Nickel and Lead

The Poetry in Our Mistakes

It Could Be Real

Check Your Ego at the Door

We Might Be Wrong

Saturday Night Fever

Under the Doormat

Infertile Ground

Heavy Lies the Head

Fictional

Come Home