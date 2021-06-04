Joey Cape has announced European and American tour dates for this summer and fall. Tim Vantol will play support on select European dates and support for the American leg of the tour has not yet been announced. Joey Cape will be releasing his album A Good Year to Forget on August 13, 2021 via Fat Wreck Chords and last released Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 12
|Het Stadsstrand
|Vlaardingen, NL
|Aug 13
|Park Terelst
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 14
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|Aug 16
|KOMMRAUS/Die Sommerbuhne
|Hanover, DE
|Aug 18
|Bierhubeli Bern (Gustavs Garten)
|Bern, CH (w/Tim Vantol)
|Aug 19
|Nouveau Monde
|Fribourg, CH (w/Tim Vantol)
|Aug 21
|Beky Bay
|Bellaria Igea Marina, IT
|Aug 22
|Carroponte
|Milan, IT
|Aug 26
|Backstage Munchen
|Munich, DE
|Aug 27
|ARENA WIEN
|Vienna, AT
|Sep 23
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 24
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|Sep 25
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 26
|Lodge Room Highland Park
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 29
|Waverly Brewing Company
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 30
|Milkboy
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 01
|Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Oct 02
|Knitting Factory
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 03
|SONIA
|Cambridge, MA