Joey Cape announces 2021 tour dates
Joey Cape has announced European and American tour dates for this summer and fall. Tim Vantol will play support on select European dates and support for the American leg of the tour has not yet been announced. Joey Cape will be releasing his album A Good Year to Forget on August 13, 2021 via Fat Wreck Chords and last released Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 12Het StadsstrandVlaardingen, NL
Aug 13Park TerelstDuffel, BE
Aug 14Live Music HallCologne, DE
Aug 16KOMMRAUS/Die SommerbuhneHanover, DE
Aug 18Bierhubeli Bern (Gustavs Garten)Bern, CH (w/Tim Vantol)
Aug 19Nouveau MondeFribourg, CH (w/Tim Vantol)
Aug 21Beky BayBellaria Igea Marina, IT
Aug 22CarroponteMilan, IT
Aug 26Backstage MunchenMunich, DE
Aug 27ARENA WIENVienna, AT
Sep 23Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Sep 24Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA
Sep 25CasbahSan Diego, CA
Sep 26Lodge Room Highland ParkLos Angeles, CA
Sep 29Waverly Brewing CompanyBaltimore, MD
Sep 30MilkboyPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 01Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ
Oct 02Knitting FactoryBrooklyn, NY
Oct 03SONIACambridge, MA