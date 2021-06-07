“"Mother is Coming" is a self-loathing acknowledgement of our own complacency and the overwhelming guilt and helplessness felt when reflecting on the hypocrisy of religion, turning a blind eye to the terrible treatment of children and families at the border, and the willingness to justify our own comfort and security over those not as fortunate. It's a desperate plea for earth to punish us all for the sins of neglect, greed, and the insatiable pursuit of human self interest. The first half of the song is meant to feel frantic and anxious, with moments of looming dread that almost serve as a "summoning" of earth to destroy everything and push the reset button on humanity. The last minute of the song represents earth's triumphant overthrowing of all that we built in service of ourselves. It's a cathartic release of all the tension built up to that point.” – James Lampe