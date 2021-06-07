Citizen announce 2021 tour dates

by Tours

Citizen have announced tour dates for America and Canada for this fall and winter. Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room will be playing support. Tickets go on sale June 9. Citizen released their album Life in Your Glass World in 2021. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 14AmsterdamMinneapolis, MN
Nov 16BottleneckLawrence, KS
Nov 17Oriental TheatreDenver, CO
Nov 18SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 20Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC
Nov 21The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Nov 22Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Nov 24CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Nov 26Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Nov 27Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Nov 28Rebel LoungePheonix, AZ
Nov 30Empire GarageAustin, TX
Dec 01DaDaDallas, TX
Dec 03Outland BallroomSpringfield, MO
Dec 04Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Dec 05MahallsCleveland, OH
Dec 06Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Dec 08MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Dec 09The AbbeyOrlando, FL
Dec 10CrowbarTampa, FL
Dec 11MotorcoDurham, NC
Dec 12Union StageWashington, DC
Dec 13FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 15House Of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Dec 16ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY
Dec 17The ParadiseBoston, MA
Dec 18Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Dec 19Magic StickDetroit, MI