Citizen have announced tour dates for America and Canada for this fall and winter. Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room will be playing support. Tickets go on sale June 9. Citizen released their album Life in Your Glass World in 2021. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 14
|Amsterdam
|Minneapolis, MN
|Nov 16
|Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Nov 17
|Oriental Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Nov 18
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 20
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Nov 21
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 22
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Nov 24
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Nov 26
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 27
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 28
|Rebel Lounge
|Pheonix, AZ
|Nov 30
|Empire Garage
|Austin, TX
|Dec 01
|DaDa
|Dallas, TX
|Dec 03
|Outland Ballroom
|Springfield, MO
|Dec 04
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Dec 05
|Mahalls
|Cleveland, OH
|Dec 06
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Dec 08
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Dec 09
|The Abbey
|Orlando, FL
|Dec 10
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Dec 11
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|Dec 12
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Dec 13
|Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 15
|House Of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Dec 16
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY
|Dec 17
|The Paradise
|Boston, MA
|Dec 18
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Dec 19
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI