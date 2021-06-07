Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots release “Radium Girls” video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots have released a music video for their song "Radium Girls". The song features Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters, Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, Mish Way of White Lung, and Delila Paz of The Last Internationale. The video was directed by Tom Morello. "Radium Girls" is off Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots' upcoming EP The Catastrophists due out June 18. Tom Morello will be touring with Rage Against The Machine in 2022. The Bloody Beetroots released The Great Electronic Swindle in 2017. Check out the video below.