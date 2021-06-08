The Briggs documentary trailer released

A trailer for the upcoming documentary about Los Angeles based punk band The Briggs has been released. The documentary is called Gridlocked: On Tour With The Briggs and was directed by Kevin James Barry. The description of the documentary reads in part,

Much of the film was shot during the band's 10 day tour of the west coast with personal interviews with the band's frontman, Joey LaRocca. From Joey's engaging perspective, the film explores the sometimes harsh and other-times intensely rewarding lifestyle of musical artists.Joey must navigate a musical career that fell short of his youthful expectations as it collided with the realities of maturing and gaining family responsibilities. The story culminates, in what may be the final tour with the band that he loves, with the realization and acceptance that life doesn't always play out as planned.

A release date has yet to be announced. The Briggs released The Briggs [7-inch] in 2015. Check out the trailer below.