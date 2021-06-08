Clowns have announced Australian tour dates for this summer. C.O.F.F.I.N will be playing support on select dates. Clowns released Nature/Nurture in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 31, 2021
|Blacken Festival
|Alice Springs, AU
|Aug 06, 2021
|Barwon Club
|Geelong, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Aug 07, 2021
|Jive
|Adelaide, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Aug 13, 2021
|Crowbar
|Sydney, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Aug 20, 2021
|The Corner Hotel
|Melbourne, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Aug 26, 2021
|Eleven Dive Bar
|Sunshine Coast, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Aug 27, 2021
|Coolangatta Hotel
|Gold Coast, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Oct 23, 2021
|Halloween Hysteria
|Brisbane, AU