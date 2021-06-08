Clowns announce Australian tour

Clowns have announced Australian tour dates for this summer. C.O.F.F.I.N will be playing support on select dates. Clowns released Nature/Nurture in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 31, 2021Blacken FestivalAlice Springs, AU
Aug 06, 2021Barwon ClubGeelong, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
Aug 07, 2021JiveAdelaide, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
Aug 13, 2021CrowbarSydney, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
Aug 20, 2021The Corner HotelMelbourne, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
Aug 26, 2021Eleven Dive BarSunshine Coast, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
Aug 27, 2021Coolangatta HotelGold Coast, AU (w/C.O.F.F.I.N)
Oct 23, 2021Halloween HysteriaBrisbane, AU