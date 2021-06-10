Bad Cop/Bad Cop announce 2021 tour dates

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced tour dates for this summer for Arizona and California. The Last Gang, MakeWar, and The Venomous Pinks will be joining them on select dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will also be opening for Anti-Flag on select shows this fall. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released The Ride in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 12Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ (w/ MakeWar & Venomous Pinks)
Aug 13Alex's BarLong Beach, CA (w/ The Last Gang & MakeWar)
Aug 14CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/ The Last Gang & MakeWar)
Aug 15SardineSan Pedro, CA (w/ The Last Gang & MakeWar)