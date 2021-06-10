Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced tour dates for this summer for Arizona and California. The Last Gang, MakeWar, and The Venomous Pinks will be joining them on select dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will also be opening for Anti-Flag on select shows this fall. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released The Ride in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 12
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ (w/ MakeWar & Venomous Pinks)
|Aug 13
|Alex's Bar
|Long Beach, CA (w/ The Last Gang & MakeWar)
|Aug 14
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/ The Last Gang & MakeWar)
|Aug 15
|Sardine
|San Pedro, CA (w/ The Last Gang & MakeWar)