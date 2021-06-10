Illuminati Hotties announce new album, release video

by Em Moore
Illuminati Hotties have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Let Me Do One More and will be out October 1 via Snack Shack Trax / Hopeless Records. The band has also released a music video for their new song "Pool Hopping". The video was directed by Katie Neuhof. Illuminati Hotties released FREE I.H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Let Me Do One More Tracklist
1. Pool Hopping
2. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA
3. Knead
4. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism
5. u v v p (Feat. Big Thief’s Buck Meek)
6. Protector
7. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth
8. Kickflip
9. Toasting (Feat. Great Grandpa’s Alex Menne)
10. The Sway
11. Cheap Shoes
12. Growth