Illuminati Hotties announce new album, release video

Illuminati Hotties have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Let Me Do One More and will be out October 1 via Snack Shack Trax / Hopeless Records. The band has also released a music video for their new song "Pool Hopping". The video was directed by Katie Neuhof. Illuminati Hotties released FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.